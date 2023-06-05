trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Belgium investigating whether arms destined to defend Ukraine ended up in Russia fighting

by AP - 06/05/23 5:26 AM ET
by AP - 06/05/23 5:26 AM ET
In this image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, damaged armored military vehicles are seen after fighting in Russia's western Belgorod region on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Russia alleges that dozens of Ukrainian militants crossed into one of its border towns in its Belgorod region, striking targets and forcing an evacuation, before over 70 of the attackers were killed or pushed back by a counterterrorism operation. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, damaged armored military vehicles are seen after fighting in Russia’s western Belgorod region on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Russia alleges that dozens of Ukrainian militants crossed into one of its border towns in its Belgorod region, striking targets and forcing an evacuation,…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is investigating whether weapons it sent to help Ukraine defend its territory were used in fighting just over the border following a news report that said equipment produced by a Belgian company turned up around Russia’s Belgorod region.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned Monday against jumping to any hasty conclusions since shipments over decades and different regions can make arms turn up in unexpected places.

“Defense and information services started a probe to be absolutely sure what happened there,” De Croo told Belgian broadcaster VRT.

The Washington Post published extensive reporting over the weekend saying that arms from some NATO member countries, including the United States, Poland, Czechia and Belgium, had appeared in Belgorod, which borders Ukraine.

The Post’s report cast doubt on whether Ukraine had proper controls in place. De Croo said European Union nations supplied Ukraine with weapons on the condition the arms were used only within the invaded country to defend its territory.

“The rule is very strict,” the prime minister said, since Russia would likely see the use of the weapons outside Ukraine as Western provocation.

While there could be “leakage of our weapons to other conflicts,” De Croo said if there was any truth that arms destined to defend Ukraine were used in fighting in Russia, “we would take that extremely seriously.”

The Washington Post said its article involved a cross-border raid by the Legion of Free Russia and the Russian Volunteer Corps militias, which oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin. The latter group purports to include Russians who are fighting on Ukraine’s side.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  5. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  6. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  7. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  8. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  9. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  10. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  11. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  12. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  13. Pence had his chance to take on Trump — he already missed it
  14. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  15. What’s keeping Jack Smith? 
  16. Cornel West announces 2024 run for president as People’s Party candidate
  17. DeSantis hits Trump for not firing Fauci
  18. Trump’s GOP skeptics worry as primary field grows
Load more

Video

See all Video