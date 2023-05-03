Knife attack at Berlin school wounds 2 girls; suspect held
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in a Wednesday knife attack at a school in the south of Germany’s capital.
Police said the children were girls, ages 7 and 8. One of them had life-threatening injuries, according to a Berlin police statement.
A 39-year-old suspect was detained, police said, adding that the circumstances of the attack were still unclear.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More AP International News
AP International
AP International
AP International
AP International
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
Court Battles
State Watch
House