AP International

Knife attack at Berlin school wounds 2 girls; suspect held

by AP - 05/03/23 12:29 PM ET
Police officers stand outside the 'Protestant School Neukoelln' in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital. Police said the victims were girls aged 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in a Wednesday knife attack at a school in the south of Germany’s capital.

Police said the children were girls, ages 7 and 8. One of them had life-threatening injuries, according to a Berlin police statement.

A 39-year-old suspect was detained, police said, adding that the circumstances of the attack were still unclear.

