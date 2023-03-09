trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Bomb kills 3, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan

by AP - 03/09/23 4:52 AM ET
by AP - 03/09/23 4:52 AM ET

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A bomb killed a Taliban-appointed provincial governor and two others in Afghanistan’s Mazar-e- Sharif Thursday, a Taliban police spokesman said.

The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two others inside the governor’s office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban appointed spokesman for local police chief.

Zabihullah Mujahid, main spokesman for the Taliban’s government, said an investigation has begun but did not provide additional details.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges in hush money probe: report
  2. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  3. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  4. Daylight saving time: Here’s where mornings will be darkest after the ...
  5. House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in denouncing white supremacy
  6. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  7. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  8. House Republicans pass bill to ban federal officials from pressuring tech ...
  9. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  10. Five takeaways from Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget 
  11. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  12. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  13. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  14. Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have US lawmakers worried about Israeli democracy
  15. Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid ...
  16. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  17. California files lawsuit accusing Huntington Beach of violating affordable ...
  18. House votes to overturn Biden administration water regulation
Load more

Video

See all Video