trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Bombs targeting Pakistani police in SW kill 4, wound 22

by ABDUL SATTAR, Associated Press - 04/10/23 1:03 PM ET
by ABDUL SATTAR, Associated Press - 04/10/23 1:03 PM ET
A police officer comforts a man mourning the death of a family member in the bomb blast, at a hospital, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. A roadside bomb targeting a police vehicle in volatile southwestern Pakistan on Monday killed few people and wounded more than dozen others, mostly civilian pedestrians, a government spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
A police officer comforts a man mourning the death of a family member in the bomb blast, at a hospital, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. A roadside bomb targeting a police vehicle in volatile southwestern Pakistan on Monday killed few people and wounded more than dozen others, mostly civilian pedestrians, a government spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Two roadside bombs hours apart targeted police vehicles in volatile southwestern Pakistan on Monday killing at least four people and wounding 22, mostly civilian pedestrians, a government spokesperson said.

The first attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, killed two police officers and two civilians. Hours later, another bomb in the city went off near a police vehicle, wounding four people, police said.

In a statement, the outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the first attack. The BLA, which was designated a terrorist group by the United States in 2019, said its fighters targeted the vehicle of a police officer who was behind the arrest of members of the group.

Although such attacks are common, t he Pakistani Taliban have also stepped up assaults on troops and police across Pakistan since November, when they ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.

Pakistan has been battling an insurgency in Baluchistan for more than a decade, with separatists in the province demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

Monday’s attack in Quetta comes days after Pakistan said its top intelligence agency arrested Gulzar Imam, who is also known by the name Shambay, and was the militant founder and leader of another banned group, the Baluch Nationalist Army. The BNA is an umbrella group for Baluch insurgents formed after two main insurgent groups merged: The Baluch Republican Army and United Baluch Army.

In separate statements, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Baluchistan chief minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack. They asked authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the wounded.

The Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have claimed previous such attacks in Baluchistan and elsewhere. The militant group is separate from, but allied with, the Afghan Taliban.

The latest attack comes a day after the TTP shot and killed two police officers in Quetta. One of the assailants was also killed when police returned fire after coming under attack in the city Sunday night.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  2. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  3. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  4. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  5. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  6. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  7. Justin Jones reappointed to Tennessee House seat after GOP expulsion
  8. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  9. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  10. Trump appeals order for Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  11. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  12. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  13. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge’s decision blocking abortion ...
  14. How classified docs quickly spread from gamer chat rooms to the rest of the ...
  15. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  16. 65 percent in new poll against lifting retirement age for Americans in their 20s
  17. Kentucky governor gives emotional response to shooting: ‘I had a very close ...
  18. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
Load more

Video

See all Video