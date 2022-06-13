trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Border agency: Illegal entries into EU up 82% this year

by The Associated Press - 06/13/22 10:02 AM ET

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The number of detected illegal migration entries into the European Union in the first five months of 2022 was more than 86,000, or 82% more than in the same period in 2021, the agency monitoring the EU’s external borders said Monday.

Crossings in May alone numbered some 23,500 — 75% up from May last year, according to preliminary data released by Frontex.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency said that the figure didn’t include refugees from almost four months of war in Ukraine, whose number it pegged at some 5.5 million. They are authorized to enter the EU.

The routes taken most often by migrants are through the Western Balkans, which accounted for almost 41,000 crossings, mostly migrants from Syria and Afghanistan, and through the Central and Eastern Mediterranean, where Egyptians, Bangladeshis, Tunisians, Nigerians and Congolese are common.

The figures show the number of entries and do not take account of the fact that sometimes the same person makes multiple attempts.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  3. Navy fires five officers in less than ...
  4. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  5. Five takeaways from races in ...
  6. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  7. McConnell says he will likely vote ...
  8. Mace defeats Trump-backed primary ...
  9. Park officials warn Yellowstone ...
  10. Republican Mayra Flores flips House ...
  11. These are the 27 House Democrats who ...
  12. House passes expanded security for ...
  13. Republican who impeached Trump loses ...
  14. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  15. Four signs Trump’s influence in the ...
  16. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  17. What’s at risk due to Russia’s ...
  18. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
Load more

Video

See all Video