trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Brazil’s Lula sees Pope Francis in ‘very friendly’ encounter on busy day in Rome

by AP - 06/21/23 2:06 PM ET
by AP - 06/21/23 2:06 PM ET
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the St. Damaso courtyard for a private audience with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Alessandro Di Meo, Pool via AP)
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the St. Damaso courtyard for a private audience with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Alessandro Di Meo, Pool via AP)

ROME (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva threw his arms around Pope Francis and gave him a big hug as he arrived Wednesday for what the Vatican said was a “very friendly” reunion of two old friends.

The Argentine pope seemed in particularly good spirits as he hosted Lula for around 45 minutes, just days after getting out of the hospital following abdominal surgery. Standing up, Francis presented Lula with a brass plaque of a flower entitled “Peace is a fragile flower.” Francis told the Brazilian leader: “We’re in a time of war; peace is very fragile.”

Lula then met with Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Venezuelan “substitute” in the secretariat of state. According to a Vatican communique, they discussed regional socio-political issues as well as the promotion of peace, the fight against poverty and inequality and respect for Indigenous peoples and protection of the environment.

The meeting came amid a busy day for Lula in Rome, which included meetings with the Italian president, premier and mayor of Rome, as well as the center-left opposition leader.

Lula was accompanied to the Vatican by his wife who gave the Pope a statuette of “Our Lady of Nazareth.” She invited him to visit Brazil in October for a celebration in her honor in Belém, state of Pará, in the heart of the Brazilian rainforest, reports said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  3. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  4. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  5. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  6. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  7. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  8. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  9. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  10. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  11. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
  12. Partisan divide on student loan solutions about to get louder
  13. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  14. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  15. 62 percent in new poll say federal charges against Trump politically motivated
  16. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  17. Geraldo Rivera says Fox has taken him off ‘The Five’ 
  18. A lawsuit waiting to happen: ESG violates fiduciary duty
Load more

Video

See all Video