trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 19

by The Associated Press - 07/03/22 9:50 AM ET

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in heavy rain in southwest Pakistan on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring 12 others, a government official said.

Mahtab Shah, assistant administrator for the district of Shirani in Baluchistan province, said about 35 passengers were traveling in the bus. He said rescue workers were searching for survivors in the wreckage of the destroyed vehicle and surroundings.

Shah said apparently the bus slid on the wet road amid heavy rain and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell about 200 feet (61 meters) into the ravine.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles. Last month, 22 people were killed in a similar accident when a bus fell into a ravine in Qila Saifullah district.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. 10-year-old girl denied abortion in ...
  2. Jan. 6 panel member ...
  3. HHS secretary: ‘I don’t ...
  4. Kinzinger says more witnesses have ...
  5. Black man shot at least 60 times by ...
  6. Cassidy Hutchinson testimony tests ...
  7. Advocates warn US at risk of losing ...
  8. Cheney says it’s possible Jan. 6 ...
  9. The five Republicans who could ...
  10. Have wealthy Democratic elites ...
  11. Kinzinger calls Cheney primary ...
  12. Ten things we’ve learned from the ...
  13. DOJ subpoenas two Arizona state ...
  14. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  15. Ten laws impacting LGBTQ+ rights set ...
  16. A temporary student loan forgiveness ...
  17. More than 700K sign petition calling ...
  18. Now more than ever, Democrats need ...
Load more

Video

See all Video