trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost to Erdogan’s main challenger

by SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press - 05/11/23 10:34 AM ET
by SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press - 05/11/23 10:34 AM ET
Pedestrians walk past a giant banner of Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pedestrians walk past a giant banner of Turkish President and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A candidate in Turkey’s presidential election announced his withdrawal from the race Thursday, a move that’s likely to benefit President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main challenger.

The candidate who pulled out, Muharrem Ince, is the leader of the center-left Homeland Party. He was one of four contenders running in Sunday’s presidential election. Turkey holds a parliamentary election the same day.

Ince had faced criticism for potentially ciphering support from the six-party Nation Alliance, which has united behind the candidacy of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and thereby forcing the presidential contest into a second-round.

“I am withdrawing from the race,” Ince told reporters in front of his party’s headquarters, following weeks of resisting calls to step down. “I am doing this for my country.”

Erdogan, who has led Turkey as prime minister and president since 2003, is facing the most challenging election of his 20-year rule. Polls have given Kilicdaroglu a slight lead over Erdogan, although neither candidate was expected to garner the more than 50% of the vote required to be elected in the first round.

Ince had polled at around 8% of the vote when his candidacy was first announced, but his popularity had since dropped to around 2%, according to opinion surveys.

The firebrand politician didn’t throw his support behind another candidate, but analysts said his withdrawal was likely to boost Kilicdaroglu’s chances.

Nation Alliance members welcomed Ince’s decision to step down, expressing hope for a first-round victory Sunday. Kilicdaroglu called on Ince to join the opposition coalition.

“Let’s leave old resentments, old grievances behind,” Kilicdaroglu wrote on Twitter.

Erdogan meanwhile, said he regretted Ince’s decision.

“Of course, it is impossible to understand why he withdrew. Honestly, I was saddened,” Erdogan said during an election rally in Ankara. “Now, we will continue (this race) with the remaining candidates. What matters is the decision of my people.”

Ince said the Homeland Party, which he formed in 2021, would still participate in the parliamentary election, and he called for votes for the party “from each household.”

The 58-year-old former physics teacher ran against Erdogan in the 2018 presidential election on the ticket of Kilicdaroglu’s CHP party. He had garnered around 30% of the vote but later broke away from the party.

“They will have no excuses if they lose the election,” Ince said, in an apparent reference to Kilicdaroglu.

Remaining in the presidential race with Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu is 55-year-old former academician Sinan Ogan, who has the backing of an anti-migrant party.

___

Robert Badendieck contributed from Istanbul.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  2. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  3. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  4. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  5. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  6. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  7. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  8. Supreme Court reverses Cuomo aide’s public corruption conviction
  9. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  10. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  11. Democrats target CNN over Trump town hall
  12. CNN takes flak for chaotic Trump town hall
  13. Ocasio-Cortez on Trump town hall: ‘CNN should be ashamed of themselves’
  14. Schumer slams Tuberville’s 'revolting' comments on white nationalists  
  15. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
  16. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  17. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
  18. Disney CEO asks if Florida officials want it to invest more in state or not
Load more

Video

See all Video