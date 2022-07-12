trending:

Cars hit pack of wild boars in Greece; 2 killed, 4 injured

by COSTAS KANTOURIS, Associated Press - 07/12/22 4:29 AM ET

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A three-car pileup caused by a pack of wild boars in northern Greece killed two people and left four more hospitalized, police said Tuesday.

The accident happened shortly before midnight Monday on a two-lane road about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Thessaloniki.

A patrol car carrying three police officers slammed into the pack of boars and veered off course; a few seconds later, a second vehicle hit the pack, tipped over and landed in a nearby field.

A third vehicle then slammed into the patrol car, killing the 53-year-old driver of that car and a 48-year-old passenger.

A 50-year-old woman from North Macedonia who was in the second car was injured and was taken to a hospital, along with the three police officers. Authorities said their injuries are not life-threatening. The woman’s husband, who was driving the second vehicle, was not injured.

Five wild boars also died, police said.

Vehicle crashes with packs of boars have increased over the past few years, especially in northern and central Greece. The population of wild boars significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the hunting season, and packs roaming near busy roads and through villages are a frequent sight.

