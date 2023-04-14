trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

China defense minister to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow

by AP - 04/14/23 4:47 AM ET
by AP - 04/14/23 4:47 AM ET
FILE - Li Shangfu, center, the director of the Equipment Development Department of China's Central Military Commission, attends the opening ceremony of China's 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 18, 2017. Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu will visit Russia next week for meetings with counterpart Sergei Shoigu and other military officials, China's Defense Ministry said Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE – Li Shangfu, center, the director of the Equipment Development Department of China’s Central Military Commission, attends the opening ceremony of China’s 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 18, 2017. Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu will visit Russia next week for meetings with counterpart Sergei…

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu will visit Russia next week for meetings with counterpart Sergei Shoigu and other military officials, China’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

Li’s visit underscores China’s strengthening engagement with Russia, with which it has largely aligned its foreign policy in an attempt to reshape the world order to diminish the influence of the United States and other Western democracies.

China has refused to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and blamed the U.S. and NATO for provoking Moscow. During a 2022 visit to Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a joint statement declaring a “no limits” relationship between the two countries.

Li will also visit Russia’s military academy during his April 16-19 trip, Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Tan Kefei said.

The trip follows an official visit to Moscow last month by Xi that emphasized how China is increasingly becoming the senior partner in the relationship as it provides Russia with political cover and an economic lifeline during its war on Ukraine.

Officially, however, China remains neutral in the conflict and has yet to offer a full-throated endorsement of Russia’s actions.

While Moscow and Beijing have said they would increase contacts between their militaries and stage more joint sea and air patrols and drills, the Chinese foreign minister said Friday that China would not be helping Russia with weapons, as the U.S. and other Western allies have feared.

“Sino-Russian military relations have continued to operate at a high level, and new progress has been made,” Tan was quoted as saying in a ministry news release announcing Li’s visit.

The “China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era” has been enriched by “strategic communication, joint exercises and practical cooperation” at the military level, Tan said.

Military power in China is concentrated in the ruling Communist Party’s Military Affairs Commission led by Xi and two vice chairs.

An aerospace engineer by training, Li is under U.S. sanctions over Chinese purchases of Russian fighter jets and air defense missiles. He was appointed minister in March at the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  2. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  3. Trump PAC launches DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ attack ad
  4. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  5. Leaked documents show Russian special forces have been gutted in Ukraine ...
  6. Watch live: Trump speaks at NRA meeting
  7. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  8. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
  9. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  10. Barr: Trump faces legal peril because he’s ‘his own worst enemy’
  11. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  12. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  13. Alleged Pentagon leaker charged under Espionage Act
  14. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  15. It’s only the beginning of America’s reckoning with Trump
  16. Nashville florist refuses service for GOP event, calls for gun reform
  17. Whitmer signs gun safety bills in wake of school shootings
  18. Bob Iger offers sit-down with Ron DeSantis over Disney dispute
Load more

Video

See all Video