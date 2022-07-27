trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

China rejects report it tried to obtain Federal Reserve data

by The Associated Press - 07/27/22 5:27 AM ET
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gestures during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. China’s government on Wednesday rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain U.S. economic data. (AP Photo/Liu Zheng)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Wednesday rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain U.S. economic data.

The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal U.S. commercial and government information.

The report “has no factual basis,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

The Journal said Chinese authorities tried to recruit employees of regional Fed banks by offering contracts. It said an employee who visited Shanghai in 2019 during U.S.-Chinese trade tension was threatened with prison to pressure the employee to disclose data including about tariffs.

“The report you mentioned is a political lie fabricated by a few Republican lawmakers who harbor ill intentions,” Zhao said in response to questions at a regular news briefing. He blamed “China-phobia and persecution mania.”

The Journal said the Senate panel’s report gave no indication whether sensitive information was lost in the decade-long effort that began in about 2013. It said internal Fed information could give insight into economic analysis, financial system oversight and interest rate policy.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ has multiple possible paths to ...
  2. Trump threatens CNN with lawsuit over ...
  3. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  4. Gaetz among 20 House Republicans who ...
  5. Manchin says he has reached a deal ...
  6. Manchin, Schumer announce ...
  7. Judge blocks North Dakota's trigger ...
  8. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  9. White House says Biden will make ...
  10. Five ways the Fed interest rate hike ...
  11. Manchin and the Supreme Court told ...
  12. Judge: Bannon can argue to throw out ...
  13. Justice Thomas no longer teaching ...
  14. Watch live: Federal Reserve Chair ...
  15. Blinken: War in Ukraine has ...
  16. Why some Supreme Court justices are ...
  17. What we know about Liz Cheney’s ...
  18. Democrats punt votes on assault ...
Load more

Video

See all Video