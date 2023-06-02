trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

CIA Director William Burns met Chinese leaders in Beijing as Washington tries to thaw tensions

by NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press - 06/02/23 6:33 PM ET
by NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press - 06/02/23 6:33 PM ET
FILE - William Burns, center, enters a car after arriving at Capital International Airport in Beijing, May 1, 2012. A U.S. official says CIA Director William Burns went to Beijing in May to meet with Chinese counterparts. It's the highest level visit by a Biden administration official since a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down by American forces. (AP Photo/Alexander F. Yuan, File)
FILE – William Burns, center, enters a car after arriving at Capital International Airport in Beijing, May 1, 2012. A U.S. official says CIA Director William Burns went to Beijing in May to meet with Chinese counterparts. It’s the highest level visit by a Biden administration official since a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down by American forces. (AP Photo/Alexander F. Yuan, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director William Burns went to Beijing in May to meet with Chinese counterparts, a U.S. official said Friday, in what is the highest level visit by a Biden administration official since a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down by American forces.

Burns’ visit, first reported by The Financial Times, comes as Washington tries to cool tensions with Beijing over the balloon and other recent conflicts between the world’s two largest economies and geopolitical rivals.

U.S. officials have long warned that China rejects their efforts at outreach. That raises the possibility of miscommunication spiraling into conflict, they say.

“Last month, Director Burns traveled to Beijing where he met with Chinese counterparts and emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in intelligence channels,” said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Burns’ schedule, which is classified.

Burns only met with intelligence officials and not any of Beijing’s political or foreign policy leadership, according to a second person familiar with the visit who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the trip.

President Joe Biden has often sent Burns on sensitive trips to meet U.S. adversaries. Burns went to Moscow in late 2021 to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin about indications that Russia was gearing up to launch a new invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. is still trying to reschedule Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China after it was canceled as the Chinese balloon was flying over American territory.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke “briefly” on Friday with Li Shangfu, China’s minister of national defense, at the opening dinner of a security forum in Singapore. China had earlier rejected Austin’s request for a meeting on the sidelines of the forum.

Also on Friday, a top Treasury official, Undersecretary for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh, met with Xie Feng, China’s ambassador in Washington. According to the Treasury Department, Shambaugh spoke to Xie about the importance of “closely communicating on global macroeconomic and financial issues.”

___

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller and Associated Press reporter Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  3. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  4. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  5. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  6. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  7. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  8. Van Jones on Biden: ‘It seems kind of corny,’ but he’s doing pretty well
  9. Biden ‘misunderestimated’ Kevin McCarthy, and it led to a major ...
  10. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  11. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  12. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  13. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  14. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  15. Biden commends McCarthy for debt ceiling deal: ‘We were able to get along and ...
  16. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  17. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  18. Arkansas librarians, booksellers file lawsuit against latest book ban law
Load more

Video

See all Video