trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Denmark to start the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

by AP - 06/26/23 5:03 AM ET
by AP - 06/26/23 5:03 AM ET
FILE - A view of a Danish F-16 fighter jet at Fighter Wing Skrydstrup near Vojens, Denmark, Thursday May 25, 2023. Denmark says training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets has started and their replacement, the F-35 fighter jets, are operative earlier than planned. Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen Monday, June 26, 2023 said that NATO member Denmark “will also consider whether we should make a concrete donation to Ukraine of the Danish F-16 fighters, and how many there should be.” (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)
FILE – A view of a Danish F-16 fighter jet at Fighter Wing Skrydstrup near Vojens, Denmark, Thursday May 25, 2023. Denmark says training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets has started and their replacement, the F-35 fighter jets, are operative earlier than planned. Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen Monday, June 26, 2023 said…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government said Monday that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets has started and the retirement of Scandinavian country’s fleet of aging U.S. fighters has been moved up two years.

The replacement fighters, F-35s, will be operative by 2025, acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. Initially, the switch was planned for 2027.

Lund Poulsen said that NATO-member Denmark “has taken the step of starting a training and further education effort for the Ukrainian pilots.”

“We will also consider whether we should make a concrete donation to Ukraine of the Danish F-16 fighters, and how many there should be,” he said.

Ukrainian pilots must spend six to eight months of training before a possible donation of Danish F-16 aircraft can become a reality, Lund Poulsen told Danish broadcaster DR.

“This does not mean that you cannot make a decision beforehand. But (the F-16 planes) will be in Denmark until 2024,” Lund Poulsen said.

Denmark has ordered 27 F-35A fighter jets, which will replace the more than 40-year-old F-16s, of which Denmark has 30 operative planes. The switch to the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets is taking place from late 2023 to the end of 2025.

Ukraine has long asked for Western fighter jets to help it resist the full-scale Russian invasion, which began in February 2022. Initially reluctant, the U.S. and other NATO countries recently agreed to allow Ukrainian pilots to receive training to on F-16 fighters, though none has yet committed to hand over any planes.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump takes aim at EV industry during speech to Michigan Republicans
  2. Supreme Court set for furious round of decisions in final days of June
  3. GOP senators want Roberts to take action on Supreme Court
  4. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  5. Greene says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Boebert ‘leaked’ House floor spat to ...
  6. Donald Trump has a 2024 math problem
  7. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  8. Nine cities where buying a home is still cheaper than renting
  9. YouTube star says he declined Titan submersible invitation
  10. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  11. Trump claims US does not have ‘real elections,’ calls for paper ballots
  12. House Republican says Trump should not have kept classified documents
  13. Bush-appointed judge slams GOP’s ‘spineless support’ of Trump
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Russia in turmoil; Biden hits fundraising ...
  15. Pro-DeSantis PAC hits Trump over commuting Detroit mayor’s prison sentence
  16. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  17. How low will Speaker McCarthy go?
  18. Russian defense minister appears in public for first time since rebellion
Load more

Video

See all Video