trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Drug dealer found guilty of killing 9-year-old girl in UK

by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 03/30/23 12:22 PM ET
by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 03/30/23 12:22 PM ET

LONDON (AP) — A drug dealer was convicted Thursday of killing a 9-year-old girl in the English city of Liverpool when he fired at a man who was trying to push his way into her house to escape the gunman.

Thomas Cashman, 34, was found guilty by a jury at Manchester Crown Court in the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Aug. 22, 2022, as her mother tried to prevent the intended victim from barging into their home. He will be sentenced on Monday.

Cashman admitted to being a “high-level” cannabis dealer but denied being the gunman. Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, and the target of the attack, Joseph Nee, were also injured in the shooting.

“Thomas Cashman is a ruthless criminal who recklessly pursued another man, with no consideration of the consequences,” prosecutor Maria Corr said after the verdict. “He refused to display any guilt or remorse, denying his involvement throughout and putting Olivia’s family through the torment of a lengthy trial.”

The case has shaken the city of Liverpool, a city of almost 500,000 people in northwestern England, amid concerns about increasing violence linked to drug trafficking. Police put out repeated appeals for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward anonymously as authorities sought to shield witnesses from possible retribution.

Hundreds attended Olivia’s funeral, with mourners pairing black outfits with pink jackets, ties and ribbons to honor the girl with her favorite color.

Authorities said the tragedy began when Cashman tried to kill Nee over a drug debt. As Nee tried to escape by forcing his way into the Korbel home, Cheryl Korbel barred the door but the gunman fired indiscriminately, with one bullet passing through the mother’s hand and killing Olivia.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  2. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  3. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  4. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  5. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  6. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  7. NYPD orders every member of department to report in uniform following Trump ...
  8. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  9. Here’s what 2024 Republicans have said about Trump’s indictment
  10. New study finds plants ‘scream’ when stressed or injured, raising questions ...
  11. ‘It’s embarrassing’: Progressives slam Trump indictment in Stormy Daniels ...
  12. What lawmakers are saying about Trump’s indictment
  13. Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels hush money case
  14. ‘You don’t want to fall for this’: BBB warns of smart TV scam
  15. White House defends ‘respectful’ relationship with Manchin after ...
  16. North Dakota governor vetoes bill restricting transgender students’ pronouns
  17. Michael Cohen says he believes Trump is ‘petrified’ over indictment
  18. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
Load more

Video

See all Video