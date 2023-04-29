trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Erdogan unveils Turkey’s first astronaut on election trail

by AP - 04/29/23 10:13 AM ET
by AP - 04/29/23 10:13 AM ET
In this photo released by the Turkish Presidency, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, holds a Turkish flag with Turkish air force pilot Alper Gezeravci at Teknofest military fair in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Erdogan says his country's first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year. Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is a 30-year-old aviation systems engineer at Turksih defense contractor Roketsan. (Turkish Presidency via AP)
In this photo released by the Turkish Presidency, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, holds a Turkish flag with Turkish air force pilot Alper Gezeravci at Teknofest military fair in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Erdogan says his country’s first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year. Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is a 30-year-old aviation systems engineer at Turksih defense contractor Roketsan. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday after an illness forced him to cancel several days of appearances.

Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is Tuva Cihangir Atasever, 30, an aviation systems engineer at Turkish defense contractor Roketsan.

Erdogan made the announcement at the Teknofest aviation and space fair in Istanbul, the president’s first public appearance since falling ill during a TV interview on Tuesday. He appeared alongside Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, and Libya’s interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

“Our friend, who will go on Turkey’s first manned space mission, will stay on the International Space Station for 14 days,” Erdogan said. “Our astronaut will perform 13 different experiments prepared by our country’s esteemed universities and research institutions during this mission.”

Erdogan described Gezeravci as a “heroic Turkish pilot who has achieved significant success in our Air Force Command.”

The Turkish Space Agency website describes Gezeravci as a 21-year air force veteran and F-16 pilot who attended the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology.

Wearing a red flight jacket, Erdogan appeared in robust health as he addressed crowds at the festival. Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14, and opinion polls show Erdogan in potentially his toughest race since he came to power two decades ago.

Turkey is dealing with a prolonged economic downturn, and the government received criticism after a February earthquake killed more than 50,000 in the country. Experts blamed the high death toll in part on shoddy construction and law enforcement of building codes.

While campaigning for reelection, Erdogan has unveiled a number of prestigious projects, such as Turkey’s first nuclear power plant and the delivery of natural gas from Black Sea reserves.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  3. State abortion ban failures highlight rising GOP anxiety  
  4. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  5. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  6. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  7. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  8. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  9. Federal judge blocks Illinois assault weapons ban
  10. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  11. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  12. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  13. Ukraine signals counteroffensive is near: What to know about the coming fight
  14. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  15. Vulnerable House Republicans prepare to fend off attacks over debt ceiling vote
  16. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  17. Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen for back-up vocals at Barcelona concert
  18. Frost calls out GOP silence on Greene’s ‘not a mother’ attack
Load more

Video

See all Video