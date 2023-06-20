trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Estonia to allow same-sex marriage starting in 2024

by AP - 06/20/23 7:11 AM ET
by AP - 06/20/23 7:11 AM ET

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s lawmakers approved legislation Tuesday allowing same-sex marriage as of next year, making Estonia the first of the three Baltic countries to do so.

The 101-seat Riigikogu legislature passed in a 55-34 vote amendments to Estonia’s Family Law Act and related legislation that will enable the introduction of marriage equality in the small country of 1.3 million as of Jan. 1, 2024.

Like former Eastern bloc countries, the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been slower to embrace LGBTQ+ rights than most countries in Western Europe. The Baltic countries regained independence from the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War.

Parliament’s measure was tied to a confidence vote on Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ center-right government, which has been under pressure from conservative opposition parties and civil society groups to maintain what they say are traditional family values by rejecting same-sex marriage.

“Everyone should have the right to marry the person they love and want to commit to. With this decision we are finally stepping among … all the rest of the democratic countries in the world where marriage equality has been granted,“ Kallas said in a statement.

“This is a decision that does not take anything away from anyone but gives something important to many. It also shows that our society is caring and respectful towards each other. I am proud of Estonia,“ she said.

Along with equal marriage, Estonians will continue to enjoy the right to enter into a registered partnership. Same-sex couples who enter into a registered partnership will also be able to convert their status to marriage in a simplified procedure.

Last month, Latvia’s Parliament voted the country’s long-serving and popular Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, who is openly gay, as the new president, making him one of Europe’s few LGBTQ+ heads of state.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  2. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  3. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  4. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  5. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  6. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  7. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
  8. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  9. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  10. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  11. Do Trump’s lawyers and advisers share blame for his Espionage Act indictment?
  12. ‘Greedflation’ is the new inflation as corporate profits balloon: report
  13. The Memo: Democrats divided on whether to attack or ignore RFK Jr.
  14. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  15. Russia sought to assassinate defector in Florida: report
  16. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  17. Biden calls Tuberville hold on military nominations ‘bizarre’
  18. Vaccine expert says anti-vaxxers ‘stalked’ him after Joe Rogan pressed him ...
Load more

Video

See all Video