trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

EU member Slovenia overwhelmingly defeats Moscow ally Belarus for a seat on the UN Security Council

by AP - 06/06/23 11:50 AM ET
by AP - 06/06/23 11:50 AM ET
The UN Security Council meets to discuss the war in Ukraine, Monday, May 15, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The UN Security Council meets to discuss the war in Ukraine, Monday, May 15, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an election reflecting opposition to Russia’s war against Ukraine, European Union member Slovenia overwhelmingly defeated Moscow’s close ally Belarus on Tuesday for a seat on the U.N. Security Council starting in January.

The race between the two members of the U.N.’s East European group was the only contested election for five seats on the U.N.’s most powerful body, and was closely watched because of the two countries’ opposing views on Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In the secret ballot election in the 193-member General Assembly, Slovenia received 153 votes while Belarus got just 38 votes.

The four other countries elected to the Security Council to serve two-year terms were Guyana which received 191 votes, Sierra Leone 188 votes, Algeria 184 votes and South Korea 180 votes.

The five new council members will start their terms on Jan. 1, replacing five countries whose two-year terms end on Dec. 31 — Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and United Arab Emirates.

The 10 non-permanent seats on the council are allotted to regional groups, who usually select candidates, but sometimes cannot agree on an uncontested slate.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  6. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  7. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  10. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  11. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  12. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  13. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  14. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  15. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  16. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  17. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  18. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
Load more

Video

See all Video