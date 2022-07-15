trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

EU takes Hungary to highest court over LGBT laws

by The Associated Press - 07/15/22 6:52 AM ET

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive on Friday decided to take Hungary to the EU’s highest court over a restrictive law on LGBT issues.

The EU had already tried for a year to make Hungary change a law that bans content portraying or promoting homosexuality. The European Commission said it “discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“The Commission considers that the law violates the internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals (in particular LGBTIQ people) as well as — with regard to those fundamental rights — the EU values,” the statement said.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel changed script for star ...
  2. Student loan borrowers urged to apply ...
  3. Trump announces death of first wife ...
  4. ‘Ready for Ron’ means ready for ...
  5. Trump says he’s made up his mind ...
  6. GOP senator blocks bill to protect ...
  7. Snooki hits Oz over Pennsylvania ...
  8. White House faces disaster with young ...
  9. US soldier who voluntarily fought in ...
  10. Swalwell presses anti-abortion ...
  11. Secret Service deleted text messages ...
  12. Warnock, Kemp lead in respective ...
  13. Capitol Police officer injured on ...
  14. Murray expands lead over Republican ...
  15. Manchin will not support climate ...
  16. Budowsky: The US Supreme Court is on ...
  17. Indiana AG says state will look at ...
  18. The Memo: Democrats cast around for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video