trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Expelled Russian diplomats are spies, Norwegians say

by JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press - 04/14/23 9:23 AM ET
by JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press - 04/14/23 9:23 AM ET
Inger Haugland, head of the counterintelligence unit with the Norwegian Police Security Service, speaks to the press in Oslo, Norway, Friday April 14, 2023. Haugland said that ”the intelligence threat from Russia is not gone, but significantly reduced” after Norway’s government said that it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country.(Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Inger Haugland, head of the counterintelligence unit with the Norwegian Police Security Service, speaks to the press in Oslo, Norway, Friday April 14, 2023. Haugland said that ”the intelligence threat from Russia is not gone, but significantly reduced” after Norway’s government said that it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country.(Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A senior Norwegian spy agency officer said Friday that ”the intelligence threat from Russia is not gone, but significantly reduced” after Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats on suspicion of spying.

“We are sure that they are intelligence officers,” said Inger Haugland, head of the counterintelligence unit with the Norwegian Police Security Service, known as the PST. “We believe that the measure taken yesterday was a good and important measure.”

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the diplomats were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo.

Haugland said most of the 15 diplomats were working either as spy handlers or intercepting telephone and data traffic. She said they were employed either by Russia’s civilian spy agency, the FSB (Federal Security Service) or by the GRU, which runs military intelligence.

Haugland described them as “specialists” but declined to give further details or say whether they had left the Scandinavian country.

“Russian intelligence will continue to operate in Norway because Norway is important to Russia,” she said.

Dag Røhjell, a senior officer with the PST, declined to comment specifically on how long the Norwegian authorities had known about the alleged activities of the 15 diplomats, but pointed at two sectors of special interest to Russia: defense and oil.

“It is about what Norway contributes to Ukrainian defense capability and energy supply to Europe,” Røhjell told reporters. “We will contact businesses that we know the 15 intelligence officers have had contact with.”

Norway, a NATO member, has a 198 kilometer-long (123-mile) border with Russia in the Arctic.

In neighboring Sweden, a person was arrested at the largest refinery company in the country on suspicion of corporate espionage, the prosecution authority said Friday. Swedish media said the suspect was a Russian woman. The case was shrouded in secrecy.

Dani Backteg, a spokesman for Preemraff, an oil refinery in Goteborg, western Sweden, told The Associated Press that the person arrested Thursday afternoon, was “an employee of one of our subcontractors.” He referred to the police for further comment.

Sweden’s security service also said it was a police matter. Police gave no comment.

Preem is the largest oil refinery in Sweden, with two plants on the west coast. It accounts for 80% of the country’s refinery capacity.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump speaks at NRA meeting
  2. Supreme Court grants temporary pause on abortion pill ruling
  3. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  4. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  5. Leaked documents show Russian special forces have been gutted in Ukraine ...
  6. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
  7. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  8. Trump PAC launches DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ attack ad
  9. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  10. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  11. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  12. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  13. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  14. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  15. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  16. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  17. Alleged Pentagon leaker charged under Espionage Act
  18. Jan. 6 rioter who pinned officer in door sentenced to more than 7 years in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video