trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Facing uproar, Tunisian president denies he’s stoking racism

by BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, Associated Press - 03/09/23 9:19 AM ET
by BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, Associated Press - 03/09/23 9:19 AM ET

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has rejected accusations that he is stoking anti-Black racism, saying that he has sub-Saharan African friends and that his comments last month targeting migrants were misinterpreted by his enemies.

President Kais Saied drew international criticism and concern with those comments, in which he ordered a crackdown on sub-Saharan African migrants and lashed out at a perceived plot to erase Tunisia’s identity. The comments fanned racist abuse targeting Black people in Tunisia, and prompted some African countries to evacuate their citizens.

On Wednesday evening, at a meeting with the president of Guinea-Bissau, Saied denounced what he called a “malicious interpretation’’ of his comments, and issued a “blatant denial’’ that he is racist.

“I am African, and proud to be so,” he said in televised comments. He said some of his family members are married to sub-Saharan Africans and that he had friends in law school who were Africans. He also described Africans as “brothers.’’

He stuck by his call for a crackdown on illegal migration, however, and did not say anything to curb racist sentiment that has surged online and in the country’s streets.

And as Tunisian authorities have stepped up arrests of migrants without residency documents in recent weeks, Saied insisted that they are just upholding the law.

Saied has consolidated power and dismantled democratic gains in Tunisia since 2021, and in recent weeks several opposition figures have been arrested.

Both the European Union and the United States have voiced their concern about Saied’s position toward migrants and said they were closely watching developments.

The World Bank earlier this week advised its staff that it was temporarily pausing its Country Partnership Framework with Tunisia — one aspect of its work with the North African country, citing its “core values of inclusion, respect and anti-racism in all shapes and forms.”

More than 100 migrants are camped outside the International Organization for Migration office in Tunisia. The U.N. agency said Wednesday it is working non-stop to help them.

It welcomed a hotline for migrants and other promises announced by the Tunisian government earlier this week, and encouraged Tunisia to turn commitments into concrete action.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges in hush money probe: report
  2. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  3. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  4. Daylight saving time: Here’s where mornings will be darkest after the ...
  5. House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in denouncing white supremacy
  6. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  7. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  8. House Republicans pass bill to ban federal officials from pressuring tech ...
  9. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  10. Five takeaways from Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget 
  11. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  12. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  13. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  14. Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have US lawmakers worried about Israeli democracy
  15. Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid ...
  16. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  17. California files lawsuit accusing Huntington Beach of violating affordable ...
  18. House votes to overturn Biden administration water regulation
Load more

Video

See all Video