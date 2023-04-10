trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

France: 5 bodies found after Marseille building collapse

by AP - 04/10/23 2:22 PM ET
by AP - 04/10/23 2:22 PM ET
A fire truck is parked in a street near the scene where a building collapsed, in Marseille, southern France, April 10, 2023. French authorities said the death toll rose to four people after two bodies were found Monday in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille. (AP Photo/Bishr El Touni)
A fire truck is parked in a street near the scene where a building collapsed, in Marseille, southern France, April 10, 2023. French authorities said the death toll rose to four people after two bodies were found Monday in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille. (AP Photo/Bishr El Touni)

MARSEILLE (AP) — Three bodies were found Monday in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille, bringing the confirmed death toll to five as rescuers continued searching for three more people who are unaccounted-for.

Two other bodies had previously been found overnight. The judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims, firefighters said in a statement.

“The hope to find survivors is still there,” Minister for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein told reporters earlier Monday, after he met with rescuers on site. More than 100 firefighters were mobilized for the searches.

Rescuers were using a crane to move heavy blocks of concrete and rubble with great caution so as not to hurt people who could still be trapped underneath, and then continuing the investigation with their hands.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan tweeted Monday that “the pain and sorrow are great.” He expressed his thoughts for the families of the victims and “those who are suffering.”

“Rescue and search operations are continuing, without respite,” he said.

An investigation has been opened for involuntary injury, at least initially sidestepping possible criminal intentions. A gas explosion was among the avenues of investigation, prosecutor Dominique Laurens said Sunday evening.

The collapse occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, in an old quarter in the center of Marseille, France’s second-largest city, less than a kilometer (a half-mile) from its iconic old port. About 200 people have been evacuated from their homes in the area.

In 2018, two buildings in the center of Marseille collapsed, killing eight people. Those buildings were poorly maintained — not the case with the one that collapsed Sunday, the interior minister said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  2. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  3. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  4. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  5. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  6. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  7. Justin Jones reappointed to Tennessee House seat after GOP expulsion
  8. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  9. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  10. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  11. Trump appeals order for Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  12. How classified docs quickly spread from gamer chat rooms to the rest of the ...
  13. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  14. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge’s decision blocking abortion ...
  15. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  16. Will Trump attend his rape trial? Judge wants to know
  17. Biden signs bill ending national COVID-19 emergency
  18. Key takeaways from major US intelligence leak
Load more

Video

See all Video