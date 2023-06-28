trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

France heightens security after unrest prompted by police shooting of 17-year-old

by OLEG CETINIC, ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press - 06/28/23 8:57 AM ET
by OLEG CETINIC, ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press - 06/28/23 8:57 AM ET
Burnt debris are pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France's government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Burnt debris are pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France’s government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

NANTERRE, France (AP) — France’s government on Wednesday announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed during a police check.

The killing prompted nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences, including from soccer star Kylian Mbappe. French President Emmanuel Macron called the young man’s death “inexplicable and inexcusable.”

It also triggered unrest in multiple towns around Paris. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight unrest.

The tensions focused around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where lawyers say 17-year-old Nael M. was killed Tuesday during a traffic check. The police officer suspected of firing on him was detained and faces potential manslaughter charges, according to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.

The Nanterre neighborhood where Nael lived remained on edge Wednesday morning, with police on guard around the regional administration, and burned car wreckage and overturned garbage bins still visible in some areas. Bouquets of orange and yellow roses were tied to the post where the car crashed after the shooting, on Nanterre’s Nelson Mandela Square.

Nael’s mother appealed online for a silent march on Thursday in her son’s honor, near the scene of his death.

Videos purported to be of the incident were “extremely shocking,” Darmanin said, pledging a full investigation. The images show two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car, before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window. The car is later seen crashed into a post nearby.

Macron called for calm and for respect for Nael’s loved ones. Asked about police abuses, he said justice should be allowed to run its course.

“Nothing justifies the death of a young person,” he told reporters in Marseille.

Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to “maintain order.”

Deadly use of firearms is less common in France than in the United States. Tuesday’s death unleashed anger in Nanterre and other towns, including around housing projects where many residents struggle with poverty and discrimination and feel police abuse is under-punished.

A lawyer for Nael’s family, Yassine Bouzrou, told The Associated Press they want the police officer pursued for murder instead of manslaughter, and want the investigation handed to a different region because they fear Nanterre investigators won’t be impartial.

The lawyers refuted a reported statement by the police that their lives were in danger because the driver had threatened to run them over.

Mbappe, who grew up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, was among those who were shocked by what happened.

“I hurt for my France. Unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go to the family and loved ones of Nael, this little angel gone much too soon,” he tweeted.

The government will hold a security meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss next steps, Darmanin said.

The victim was wounded by a gunshot and died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. A passenger in the car was briefly detained and released, and police are searching for another passenger who fled.

Several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability. France also saw protests against racial profiling and other injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  4. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  5. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  6. Christie labels Trump ‘the cheapest S.O.B I’ve ever met in my life’
  7. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  8. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  9. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  10. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  11. Davis: The facts about Hunter Biden 
  12. Eastman says Supreme Court decision makes argument ‘murkier’ in 2024
  13. GOP presidential candidates bristle over RNC pledge requirement
  14. Trump launches FairTax attacks while supporters in House push for bill
  15. Alabama governor calls special session to redraw congressional districts
  16. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
  17. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  18. Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they’re ...
Load more

Video

See all Video