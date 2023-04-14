trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

France’s Macron tours Notre Dame Cathedral reconstruction

by AP - 04/14/23 11:51 AM ET
by AP - 04/14/23 11:51 AM ET
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, left, French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, second left, Chief architect Philippe Villeneuve,, right, visit the restoration site at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire four years ago, Friday, April 14, 2023 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, left, French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, second left, Chief architect Philippe Villeneuve,, right, visit the restoration site at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire four years ago, Friday, April 14, 2023 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron toured the reconstruction works at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Friday, cheering on workers painstakingly restoring the medieval monument four years after it suffered a devastating fire.

With light streaming through the cathedral’s stained-glass rose windows, Macron and his wife Brigitte gazed up at activity underway to replace the roof and spire, consumed by the flames on April 15, 2019.

Outside, Macron stepped carefully along scaffolding and shouted to workers, “Good luck, and don’t give up in the months ahead!”

Macron has taken a personal interest in the reconstruction, creating a government agency to oversee the works and pushing for the cathedral to reopen to visitors and the faithful next year. While it won’t be ready in time for the Paris Olympics in July-August 2024, it is currently slated to open in time for Christmas next year.

Authorities chose to rebuild the 12th-century monument, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, the way it was before. That includes recreating the 93-meter-high (315 ft) spire added in the 19th century by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc.

The base of the spire is currently being installed and is scheduled to be in place on Saturday, the fourth anniversary of the fire. The spire itself will be built in stages over the coming months, according to a statement Friday from the state agency overseeing the reconstruction.

Work is also under way to piece back together the cathedral’s 18th-century organ, which was removed and cleaned after sustaining damage in the fire, and to clean the cathedral’s 42,000 square meters (452,084 square feet) of walls, the agency said.

The reconstruction itself started last year, after more than two years of work to make the monument stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it.

The visit to Notre Dame came amid mass protests around France against Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age, and against his leadership.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump speaks at NRA meeting
  2. Supreme Court grants temporary pause on abortion pill ruling
  3. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  4. Leaked documents show Russian special forces have been gutted in Ukraine ...
  5. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  6. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  7. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  8. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
  9. Trump PAC launches DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ attack ad
  10. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  11. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  12. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  13. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  14. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  15. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  16. Swalwell on Greene over leak remark: ‘This wouldn’t be the first time she ...
  17. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  18. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
Load more

Video

See all Video