AP International

French publishing manager freed after arrest in London

by AP - 04/19/23 5:53 AM ET
LONDON (AP) — The manager of a Paris publishing house has been released by police in London after his employer said he was arrested following questioning about participation in France’s protests against pension reform.

Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager at Editions La Fabrique, had been questioned after arriving at St. Pancras railway station Monday from Paris on his way to the London Book Fair, the publisher said in a joint statement with London’s radical Verso Books.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson didn’t name Moret, but said Wednesday that a 28-year-old man who was stopped by officers at the train station and arrested on suspicion of obstructing their investigation had been released on bail on Tuesday evening. No charges were filed, but the investigation continued.

Police wouldn’t provide information about why Moret was stopped and questioned, but a spokesperson said he was interviewed by port officers under a law that allows them to question someone who may be involved in terrorism. Under the law, an officer may stop and question someone without grounds for suspecting the person is or has been involved in terrorism.

The publishers said officers justified questioning Moret by claiming he participated in the turbulent protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64.

Moret was arrested for obstruction when he refused to provide passwords to unlock his phone, the publishers said.

A person being questioned under the Terrorism Act of 2000 can be required to provide passwords or codes to unlock electronic devices, according to the law.

