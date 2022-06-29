trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

German court: SUV driver must pay more for running red light

by The Associated Press - 06/29/22 3:55 PM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that a driver should pay more than the usual fine for running a red light because he was driving a sports utility vehicle. The verdict dated June 3 could set a precedent for similar cases.

In its ruling, published Wednesday, the Frankfurt court ordered the driver to pay 350 euros ($365), almost twice the regular fine of $200 for running a red light. It also imposed a one-month driving ban.

The court argued that the shape of the SUV, with its high, box-like hood, meant the driving infraction posed a greater risk to pedestrians than if the defendant had driven a smaller car. It also took into account the defendant’s previous driving convictions.

The verdict can be appealed.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  2. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  3. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  4. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  5. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  6. The next financial hammer to ...
  7. Republicans dismiss Hutchinson ...
  8. Trump’s electoral scheme allies ...
  9. Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is ...
  10. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  11. Bannon requests trial delay over Jan. ...
  12. These are the least independent ...
  13. Biden plans to nominate anti-abortion ...
  14. Meadows’ image takes a beating from ...
  15. Enter Hillary Clinton? Trump, Roe ...
  16. Georgia poll shows Abrams, Kemp tied ...
  17. Jan. 6 panel member: Messages Cheney ...
  18. What is COVID-19 ‘rebound’? CDC ...
Load more

Video

See all Video