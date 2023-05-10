trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

German lawmakers mull creating first citizen assembly

by AP - 05/10/23 10:58 AM ET
by AP - 05/10/23 10:58 AM ET
Lawmaker attend a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Germany's three governing parties back the idea of appointing consultative bodies made up of members of the public selected through a lottery system who would discuss specific topics and provide non-binding feedback to legislators. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
Lawmaker attend a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Germany’s three governing parties back the idea of appointing consultative bodies made up of members of the public selected through a lottery system who would discuss specific topics and provide non-binding feedback to legislators. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers considered Wednesday whether to create the country’s first “citizen assembly’” to advise parliament on the issue of food and nutrition.

Germany’s three governing parties back the idea of appointing consultative bodies made up of members of the public selected through a lottery system who would discuss specific topics and provide nonbinding feedback to legislators. But opposition parties have rejected the idea, warning that such citizen assemblies risk undermining the primacy of parliament in Germany’s political system.

Baerbel Bas, the speaker of the lower house, or Bundestag, said that she views such bodies as a “bridge between citizens and politicians that can provide a fresh perspective and create new confidence in established institutions.”

“Everyone should be able to have a say,” Bas told daily Passauer Neue Presse. “We want to better reflect the diversity in our society.”

Environmental activists from the group Last Generation have campaigned for the creation of a citizen assembly to address issues surrounding climate change. However, the group argues that proposals drawn up by such a body should at the very least result in bills that lawmakers would then vote on.

Similar efforts to create citizen assemblies have taken place in other European countries such as Spain, Finland, Austria, Britain and Ireland.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  2. Trump town hall on CNN: Live updates
  3. Georgia election workers say former Trump lawyer is dodging subpoena
  4. Progressive committee calls for Supreme Court subpoenas after Feinstein’s ...
  5. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  6. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  7. Ex-DC officer rips CNN for Trump town hall: He ‘tried to get me killed’
  8. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  9. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  10. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  11. Kremlin slams Poland for changing name of Russian city Kaliningrad
  12. Timing of Santos indictment does Republicans no favors
  13. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  14. George Santos is indicted: Five takeaways
  15. George Santos and life in deceptive times
  16. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  17. Tuberville’s office seeks to clarify his remarks on white nationalists in the ...
  18. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video