trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack

by AP - 03/09/23 12:07 PM ET
by AP - 03/09/23 12:07 PM ET

BERLIN (AP) — An 18-year-old man suspected of having planned an extremist attack in Frankfurt has been arrested near Germany’s border with Austria as he attempted to leave the country for Iraq and join the Islamic State group, German investigators said Thursday.

The man, a German citizen with Moroccan roots who grew up in Germany, was arrested on Wednesday at a highway rest area near Passau, Frankfurt prosecutors and Hesse state criminal police said in a statement.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that started last summer. The man, whose name wasn’t released, is accused of having planned a shooting attack in Frankfurt, of having researched how to build explosive devices online, and of procuring a stabbing weapon that he kept in his parents’ garage.

German authorities were alerted by a foreign intelligence service, which Thursday’s statement didn’t identify. When the suspect’s home was searched in August, investigators found depictions of the Islamic State group’s flag and ideologically loaded pictures of fighting and executions, but couldn’t immediately substantiate suspicions that he was planning an attack.

Further investigations suggested that he had put off his plans for an attack in Frankfurt for fear of being discovered and couldn’t find enough money to get a firearm, authorities said. Instead, he allegedly planned to leave Germany on Wednesday to travel overland to Iraq, where he hoped to join IS, “’slaughter’ infidels” and fight state institutions.

The suspect was arrested before he could leave the country and his home was searched again.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges in hush money probe: report
  2. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  3. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  4. Daylight saving time: Here’s where mornings will be darkest after the ...
  5. House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in denouncing white supremacy
  6. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  7. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  8. House Republicans pass bill to ban federal officials from pressuring tech ...
  9. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  10. Five takeaways from Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget 
  11. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  12. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  13. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  14. Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have US lawmakers worried about Israeli democracy
  15. Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid ...
  16. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  17. California files lawsuit accusing Huntington Beach of violating affordable ...
  18. House votes to overturn Biden administration water regulation
Load more

Video

See all Video