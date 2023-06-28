trending:

AP International

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die

by AP - 06/28/23 10:26 AM ET
This undated handout photo provided on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 by the Neuhardenberg Police department shows a so-called 'Blue Punisher' ecstasy pill. German police have warned of a potentially lethal 'Blue Punisher' variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug. (Polizeipraesidium Neubrandenburg via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — German police warned Wednesday of a potentially lethal “Blue Punisher” variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug.

Police in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said that a 13-year-old girl from the town of Altentreptow died Monday at a hospital after taking one of the blue pills featuring a skull logo associated with the Marvel comic book character The Punisher.

Two other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also hospitalized after taking the drug, police said. A 37-year-old German man has been detained in connection with the girl’s death.

Authorities in the neighboring state of Brandenburg are also investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who died in the town of Rathenow over the weekend after a suspected narcotics overdose. Prosecutors say an autopsy will determine whether she, too, died after consuming the drug

“We warn against any consumption of narcotics, but especially the dangerous ‘Blue Punisher’ pill,” Neubrandenburg police said in a statement. “These pills have a very high dose of (the chemical) MDMA.”

It added that even half a pill, which is in circulation in the region, could cause life-threatening illness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

