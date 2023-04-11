trending:

Germany expels Chad’s ambassador after own envoy kicked out

by AP - 04/11/23 10:59 AM ET
BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Tuesday ordered Chad’s ambassador to leave the country, responding to the central African nation’s expulsion last week of the German ambassador.

Chad’s government on Friday gave German Ambassador Gordon Kricke 48 hours to leave, citing his “discourteous attitude” and accusing him of failing to respect diplomatic customs. A brief statement from the Chadian government gave no further details about the reason for his removal.

Kricke arrived in Germany on Sunday after having been seen off at the airport in N’Djamena, the Chadian capital, by several colleagues from allied countries, German news agency dpa reported.

Germany retaliated on Tuesday against what it called “the unfounded expulsion of our ambassador.” Chad’s ambassador in Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and given 48 hours to leave Germany.

“We regret that it had to come to this,” the ministry said in a tweet. “Ambassador Kricke carried out his job in N’Djamena in an exemplary manner and advocated for human rights and the quick transition to a civilian government in Chad.”

It said that Germany’s embassy in Chad would continue this work “together with our partners on the ground.” Germany still has lower-ranking diplomats in N’Djamena.

Media reports have pointed to criticism of Chad’s transitional government as a likely motivation for the German ambassador’s expulsion.

Hours after the death of Chad’s longtime President Idriss Deby Itno in 2021, the military named his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, as the country’s interim leader for what was intended to be an 18-month period.

However, last year the government announced it was extending the transition for two more years, which led to protests across the country.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

