trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Germany tries to reassure homeowners on heating overhaul

by AP - 04/19/23 10:32 AM ET
by AP - 04/19/23 10:32 AM ET
FILE - An air-to-water heat pump system is installed at a suburb new housing estate in Marl, Germany, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The German government sought Wednesday to reassure homeowners that plans to phase out gas or oil heating systems will provide generous transitions periods and take into account hardship cases. From 2045 all fossil fuel heatings would be banned as part of Germany's target to become ‘climate neutral’ by then. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
FILE – An air-to-water heat pump system is installed at a suburb new housing estate in Marl, Germany, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The German government sought Wednesday to reassure homeowners that plans to phase out gas or oil heating systems will provide generous transitions periods and take into account hardship cases. From 2045 all fossil fuel heatings would be banned as part of Germany’s target to become ‘climate neutral’ by then. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government sought Wednesday to reassure homeowners that plans to phase out gas or oil heating systems will provide generous transition periods and take into account hardship cases.

Almost a third of the energy consumed in Germany goes toward heating and warm water, prompting the government to draft a bill that would require all new heating systems installed from next year to use at least 65% renewable energy. From 2045, all fossil fuel heatings would be banned as part of Germany’s target to become “climate neutral” by then.

The proposal has drawn criticism from opposition parties who claim it will cost homeowners too much, but Housing Minister Klara Geywitz said the bill won’t force anyone to sell their home because they can’t afford the requirements.

If approved by lawmakers, the bill would provide significant subsidies for those switching to greener heating systems — such as electric heat pumps — and the savings for homeowners who don’t have to buy oil or gas anymore will allow them to more than recoup their investments over time, she said.

Germany’s finance minister, who leads the small pro-business Free Democratic Party, expressed concerns about the cost of the plans and suggested that parliament might need to make last-minute tweaks.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  3. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  4. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  5. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  6. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
  7. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  8. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  9. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  10. Judge denies Bragg’s bid to block House GOP’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz in ...
  11. Don Lemon spars with 2024 GOP presidential contender over the Civil War
  12. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  13. Biden’s ‘escalation’ paralysis on winning the Ukraine war
  14. Senators spar as IRS mulls major shifts to tax-filing
  15. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  16. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  17. CEO applauds employee who sold dog following return-to-office mandate: report
  18. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
Load more

Video

See all Video