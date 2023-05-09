trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Germany’s Scholz urges EU to reform, strike migrants deal

by AP - 05/09/23 5:54 AM ET
by AP - 05/09/23 5:54 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Tuesday for the European Union to address the political, economic and strategic challenges it faces by embracing a series of reforms, including pooling its defense procurement efforts, forging new trade deals and setting aside long-running disputes over migration from outside the bloc.

Speaking to lawmakers in the European Parliament, he said strengthening the EU’s military, technological sovereignty and independent sources of crucial commodities would boost the bloc’s ties with its closest partner, the United States.

Scholz said it was important for the EU to keep its promise toward prospective members such as the Western Balkans countries, while ensuring they undertake the necessary reforms to be able to join the bloc.

Efforts to rebuild Ukraine, another aspiring EU member, will need “political and financial capital over the long term,” he said, adding that a prosperous and democratic Ukraine would be the strongest counterpoint to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “imperialist, revisionist and illegal policies on our continent.”

He said rivalry and competition with China has increased lately, but warned against efforts to decouple the bloc from its major trading partner, instead calling for a “wise de-risking” that would minimize the harm to European economies if tensions with Beijing flare.

While Scholz backed calls for “effective protection of external borders,” he urged member states to consider the benefits of migration, too, as many parts of Europe urgently need labor from outside the bloc. A reform of Europe’s asylum system should happen before next year’s European Parliament elections, he said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  2. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  3. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  4. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  5. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  6. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  7. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  8. Melania Trump on husband’s reelection bid: ‘He has my support’
  9. Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say
  10. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  11. Rubio calls for Congress to bar SNAP purchases of soda, junk foods
  12. Liz Cheney launches new ad in New Hampshire attacking Trump
  13. Whitmer’s sister announces bid for Lawler’s seat
  14. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  15. Mortgage credit availability falls to lowest level in decade
  16. Disney adds new Florida regulations to suit against DeSantis
  17. Abbott deploying ‘tactical border force’ as Title 42 nears end
  18. CNN most politically polarizing news source: survey
Load more

Video

See all Video