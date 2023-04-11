trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Greece: Thaw with Turkey should continue after elections

by AP - 04/11/23 1:30 PM ET
by AP - 04/11/23 1:30 PM ET
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, right, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias stand before their meeting with Greek Prime Minister, in Athens, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Greece and Egypt have close military ties and are planning to build an undersea electricity grid connector across the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, right, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias stand before their meeting with Greek Prime Minister, in Athens, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Greece and Egypt have close military ties and are planning to build an undersea electricity grid connector across the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece said Tuesday it would welcome expanded cooperation with Turkey after both countries hold elections next month ‒ including on energy issues that have been at the heart of decades-old disputes.

“Greece is always looking for ways to have honest and sincere cooperation with Turkey,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said after talks in Athens with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

Greek and Turkish officials have held a series of high-level meetings in recent weeks, in the wake of devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey in February. They promised to shelve disputes that have caused repeated rounds of tension and even the risk of war over decades.

Dendias said Athens would welcome new members of an association of nations in the eastern Mediterranean who cooperate on natural gas development. Turkey is not currently a member.

“I want to make clear that we would welcome the participation of other countries in this forum, but on one obvious condition: Respect for international law, and respect for the international law of the sea,” he said.

The current members of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum are Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

Greece and Egypt are also planning to build a 3.5 billion euro ($3.8 billion) undersea grid connector across the Mediterranean over the next decade, a project led by a Greek energy firm, the Copelouzos Group.

Turkey has disputed areas of potential gas reserves claimed by Greece in parts of the eastern Mediterranean. In 2020, the two countries held competing naval exercises in the area as tensions spiked.

Egypt signed a military cooperation pact with Greece and Cyprus in 2021 and a bilateral agreement with Athens the year before that on sea exploration boundaries that are at odds with rival plans by Turkey.

But in recent weeks, Ankara has launched initiatives to improve ties with both Greece and Egypt, and Shoukry is due to travel on to Ankara after his stop in Athens.

Turkey will hold elections on May 14 and Greece a week later. Shoukry also met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tuesday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  3. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  6. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  7. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  8. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  9. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  10. Athletes pen letter to House: Drop trans sports ban
  11. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  12. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP: ‘Grandstanding’ or branding?
  14. 69 Republicans ask appeals court to allow ban on abortion pill to go forward
  15. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  16. GOP faces difficult budget fight as it nears 100 days in power
  17. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  18. Trump says he wouldn’t drop out of 2024 race if convicted: ‘It’s not my ...
Load more

Video

See all Video