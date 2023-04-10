trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Greece: Top judge quits in legal dispute over elections

by AP - 04/10/23 6:09 AM ET
by AP - 04/10/23 6:09 AM ET

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A vice president at Greece’s Supreme Court resigned Monday in a legal dispute over an attempt by the government to ban a far-right political party from participating in a general election next month.

Judge Christos Tzanerikos, one of 10 serving vice presidents at the court, tendered his resignation after the government introduced supplementary draft legislation to parliament aimed at barring the Greeks Party from the May 21 election.

The Greeks Party was founded two years ago by a jailed former lawmaker of the extreme right Golden Dawn party. Parliament in February approved a legislative amendment to ban it from fielding candidates in elections.

The party appointed a new leader last week to try to bypass the ban, prompting the government to submit a new amendment, broadening the scope of the ban. It is also calling for a plenary session of the Supreme Court to consider the ban, instead of a regular session.

Tzanerikos publicly objected to the new amendment, describing it as government interference in the judiciary.

Participation of the Greeks Party could have a significant impact on the May 21 election, narrowing coalition options, with opinion polls showing that no outright winner is expected.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose center-right New Democracy party is leading in the polls, is seeking a second term.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  2. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  3. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  4. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  5. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  6. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  7. Trump appeals order for Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  8. Justin Jones reappointed to Tennessee House seat after GOP expulsion
  9. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  10. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  11. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  12. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  13. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge’s decision blocking abortion ...
  14. Trump discourages DeSantis, says candidacy would ‘only hurt’ Republican ...
  15. 65 percent in new poll against lifting retirement age for Americans in their 20s
  16. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  17. What to expect as legal battle heats up over Texas abortion ruling
  18. Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones: I was voted out for being ‘an ...
Load more

Video

See all Video