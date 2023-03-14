trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Assault on archaeologist triggers protests in Greece

by DEREK GATOPOULOS and PETROS GIANNAKOURIS, Associated Press - 03/14/23 2:10 PM ET
by DEREK GATOPOULOS and PETROS GIANNAKOURIS, Associated Press - 03/14/23 2:10 PM ET

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — State-employed archaeologists in Greece launched strike action Tuesday to protest an assault on an archaeologist responsible for the resort island of Mykonos, an attack they say may have been linked to commercial pressure to extend tourism development.

Manolis Psarros, an employee of the state archaeological service, was beaten by an unidentified man with a possible accomplice in Athens last week and was left unconscious and bleeding in the street. The 53-year-old was taken to a state hospital in the Greek capital and is currently recovering at home.

Archaeologists employed by the Culture Ministry staged a five-hour work stoppage to protest what their association described as a “mafia-style attack.”

Despina Koutsoumba, the head of the protesting archaeologists’ association, said Psarros has dealt with multiple cases involving alleged violations on Mykonos and had been called as a witness in the past in trials resulting from those cases.

“He has no trouble in his personal life ‒ debts or anything like that ‒ that would justify anything like this. This was a professional attack,” Koutsoumba told The Associated Press.

“He was struck from behind before getting into his car. He lost consciousness and was hit after that. He has broken ribs and extensive bruising.”

The protest was joined by ministry employees in Athens as well as the national Association of Archaeological Conservators. They are seeking additional police protection for public officials involved in contentious inspections and will refuse to handle cases from Mykonos until the end of the month when they plan to visit the island.

Planning permission in Greece is often subject to a veto by the local archaeological service, which is tasked with protecting the country’s ancient heritage.

One of Greece’s best known holiday destinations, Mykonos was settled in ancient times and hosts an archaeological museum. It is located next to the tiny and uninhabited island of Delos, an ancient commercial, religious and political center that is considered one of Greece’s most important archaeological sites.

“There are problems caused by the high level of tourism development on many islands, but Mykonos is by far the worst,” Koutsoumba said.

The Culture Ministry condemned the assault, while Mykonos Mayor Constantinos Koukas described the beating as a “criminal and brazen attack that has shocked us all.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Silicon Valley, Signature banks lobbied hard to loosen bank rules
  3. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  4. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  5. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  6. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  7. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  8. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  9. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  12. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  13. Why the US is going full throttle on hypersonic missiles
  14. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  15. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  16. Service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot
  17. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  18. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video