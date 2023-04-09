trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Guyana’s Rupununi Rodeo celebrates local cowboy culture

by JUAN PABLO ARRAEZ, Associated Press - 04/09/23 7:18 PM ET
by JUAN PABLO ARRAEZ, Associated Press - 04/09/23 7:18 PM ET
A cowboy ropes during the annual two-day Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo festival, in Lethem, Guyana, Saturday, April 8, 2023. The festival is an Easter weekend tradition, celebrating the Rupununi savannah cowboy lifestyle. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A cowboy ropes during the annual two-day Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo festival, in Lethem, Guyana, Saturday, April 8, 2023. The festival is an Easter weekend tradition, celebrating the Rupununi savannah cowboy lifestyle. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

LETHEM, Guyana (AP) — Their horses’ hooves kick up dust amid blaring country music as participants enter the arena to begin the Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo, a celebration of the cowboy lifestyle on Guyana’s rugged Rupununi savannah.

The two-day, annual rodeo draws thousands of visitors from Guyana’s capital and other countries, especially neighboring Brazil. The event is held in Lethem town in the Rupununi Region also known as Region 9 – Upper-Takutu-Upper Essequibo in southwest Guyana.

Competitions include bareback bronco riding, saddle bronco, steer roping, ribbon roping and wild cow milking.

The event has become so popular it even has participants from Britain, the United States and Brazil. But most of the participants are local cowboys who get together to pit their skills.

Rancher Ian RodrIguez has lived his whole life in Rupununi and owns the lot of land where the rodeo is held. His father was chief judge of the rodeo before he died. RodrIguez is following in his father’s footsteps as a secondary judge.

“Lethem, Rupununi was known as one of the biggest livestock rearing regions. We had a lot of good ranchers, cattle,” he said. “And we do it for commercial interest … so everybody growing up knows that Lethem is a ranching area, The Rupununi. That’s why the legacy lives on.”

Besides being a local tradition the rodeo is a growing tourist attraction.

A worker opens the gate and the cows burst into the arena. One man ropes a cow, wrestling it to a near standstill while a second man frantically milks the struggling animal.

Business teacher Shinier Smartt, 22, traveled from Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, with her friends to see the rodeo for the first time.

“The scenery has just been very much beautiful,” Smartt after one of the events. “We are here for the famous rodeo and so far it has been very thrilling.”

Among of attendees of the rodeo on Saturday was Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali who toured the rodeo wearing a cowboy hat.

The rodeo is organized by The Rodeo Committee which is a part of the Rupununi Livestock Producer’s Association.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  2. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  3. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  4. Key takeaways from major US intelligence leak
  5. Barr says Trump ‘most likely’ to lose to Biden among GOP candidates
  6. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  7. Biden says he plans on running in 2024
  8. Christie: Trump’s post-arrest speech like a guy ‘griping about his bad ...
  9. 10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 
  10. Barr says US potentially has ‘very good evidence’ Trump obstructed justice ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — This looks like a challenging week for the GOP
  12. Thousands of purple creatures wash ashore in California
  13. Ukraine suggests Russia altered leaked US intelligence documents 
  14. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  15. Leaked documents detail dire assessments of Ukrainian army: reports
  16. Ocasio-Cortez: If Supreme Court upholds abortion pill block, it could ...
  17. SNL parody features Trump comparing himself to Jesus on Easter
  18. Tennessee Democrat says expulsions ‘more of a control issue than racist’
Load more

Video

See all Video