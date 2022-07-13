trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Heavy rains cause unseasonal floods, kill 39 in Afghanistan

by The Associated Press - 07/13/22 6:59 AM ET

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 39 people — including nine children — in Afghanistan, the United Nations said Wednesday.

Fourteen other people were wounded, according to the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The rains have caused land to slide, exposing unexploded ordnance from four decades of war and conflict. The mines are being moved and exploded under controlled circumstances to prevent further casualties, said OCHA.

This is the third time that the eastern region has experienced flash flooding in less than a month, with 19 people killed and 131 people injured in heavy rains over two days in June.

In eastern Nangarhar and Nuristan, some 500 families were affected. About 800 hectares (close to 2,000 acres) of agricultural land were destroyed, along with four mosques, two canals, five local flour mills, a bridge, 19 km (12 miles) of road and three schools. As many as 500 livestock were killed.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New proposed rule could transform ...
  2. Trump fires back after Musk says ...
  3. BA.5 variant’s spread sparks ...
  4. Five takeaways from the stunning ...
  5. Manchin pumps brakes: Bill ‘needs ...
  6. Doomsday midterm election scenario ...
  7. No. 2 Senate Democrat explains his ...
  8. Berkeley professor to Hawley: ‘Your ...
  9. Democrats put IRS in spotlight after ...
  10. Why the Fed is taking a hammer to the ...
  11. Biden fires back at 2024 ...
  12. Herbicide chemical linked to cancer ...
  13. Ocasio-Cortez: Supreme Court has ...
  14. Manchin: Inflation ‘now poses a ...
  15. CNBC host presses Jeffries on gas ...
  16. Authorities are trying to find homes ...
  17. Did Putin blunder the Kremlin into a ...
  18. Budowsky: The US Supreme Court is on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video