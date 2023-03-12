trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

US calls Iran’s prisoner swap claim a ‘cruel lie’

by JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press - 03/12/23 10:51 AM ET
by JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press - 03/12/23 10:51 AM ET

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat claimed Sunday that a prisoner swap was near with the U.S., though he offered no evidence to support his assertion. The U.S. immediately dismissed his comments as a “cruel lie.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has made similar comments in the past about possible deals with the U.S. on frozen assets abroad and other issues that never came to fruition. Some of those remarks have appeared aimed at shoring up domestic support amid the mass protests challenging Iran’s theocracy and supporting the country’s troubled rial currency.

However, in an interview Sunday with Iranian state television, Amirabdollahian claimed that Iran had “reached an agreement in recent days regarding the exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States.”

“If everything goes well on the American’s side, I think we will see the exchange of prisoners in the short term,” he added. He alleged a document between Iran and the U.S. laying out the exchange had been “indirectly signed and approved” since March 2022.

Reached by The Associated Press, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price called the comments “another especially cruel lie that only adds to the suffering of their families.”

“We are working relentlessly to secure the release of the three wrongfully detained Americans in Iran,” Price said. “We will not stop until they are reunited with their loved ones.”

A separate statement from the White House’s National Security Council also called the remarks “false.”

“Unfortunately, Iranian officials will not hesitate to make things up, and the latest cruel claim will cause more heartache for the families of Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz,” the council said, naming the three Americans known to be held by Tehran on widely disputed espionage charges.

Iran long has taken prisoners with Western passports or ties to use in negotiations with foreign nations.

The evidence against them has never been made public. The detainees all have dual U.S.-Iranian citizenship, something Tehran does not recognize.

In recent days, however, Namazi was allowed to conduct an interview with CNN from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison — something that would not have happened without the acquiescence of security forces.

Meanwhile, Ali Bagheri Kani, a deputy Iranian foreign minister who has handled nuclear talks with world powers, made a trip Sunday to Oman, a longtime interlocutor between Tehran and Washington.

Amirabdollahian’s comments also come after Iran and Saudi Arabia, with Chinese mediation, announced Friday they would reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies after a seven-year freeze in relations.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  2. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  3. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  4. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  5. GOP senator says lawmakers should ‘talk’ about changing retirement age
  6. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  7. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  8. Republicans brace for Tim Scott’s entrance into 2024 race
  9. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  10. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  11. Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes
  12. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  13. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on US banking system, economy
  14. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  15. Congress wants to label Wagner group as a terrorist organization. Why is Biden ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Government scrambles to help struggling banks
  17. Kennedy: Biden decided to ‘demagogue the issue’ of Social Security, Medicare
  18. Fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse to dominate Capitol Hill
Load more

Video

See all Video