trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

IS group says it killed more than 35 ‘Christians’ in Congo

by SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press - 03/11/23 5:48 AM ET
by SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press - 03/11/23 5:48 AM ET

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Islamic State group has issued a statement claiming responsibility for killing more than 35 people and wounding dozens in eastern Congo.

In the statement, posted Friday by Aamaq, the militants’ news agency, it said it killed “Christians” with guns and knives and destroyed their property in Mukondi village in North Kivu province. It also published a photo of the houses on fire.

The announcement comes after local authorities confirmed that at least 45 people were killed last week in several attacks on different villages by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia with links to IS.

Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for power, influence and resources, and some to protect their communities. The ADF has been largely active in North Kivu province but has recently extended its operations into neighboring Ituri province and to areas near the regional capital, Goma.

Efforts to stem the violence against ADF have yielded little. A nearly year-long joint operation by Uganda and Congo’s armies did not achieve the expected results of defeating or substantially weakening the group, said a report in December by a panel of U.N. experts. The ADF rebels are accused by the U.N. and rights groups of maiming, raping and abducting civilians, including children. Earlier this month the United States offered a reward of up to $5 million for information that could lead to the capture of the group’s leader, Seka Musa Baluku.

On Thursday, AP reporters saw bodies lowered into a mass grave in Mukondi. Community members shoveled dirt over the bodies against a backdrop of destroyed houses and said the government wasn’t doing enough to protect them.

“As you see in Mukondi, it is always the same. ADF, which is always ill-intentioned against the Congolese,” said Col. Charles Ehuta Omeonga, military administrator for Beni region. “We lost many of our brothers,” he said.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo has condemned the killings and is urging Congo’s authorities to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

___

Associated Press reporter Maamoun Youssef contributed from Cairo.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  2. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  3. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  4. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  5. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  6. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  7. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  8. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  9. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
  10. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  11. GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store ...
  12. Walgreens gets dragged into abortion war
  13. Republicans race to outdo each other on education
  14. Who wants to live in the United States of Florida?
  15. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  16. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  17. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  18. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
Load more

Video

See all Video