trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Israel acknowledges use of attack drones for 1st time

by The Associated Press - 07/20/22 5:05 PM ET

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Wednesday confirmed one of its worst-kept secrets, publicly acknowledging for the first time that it uses unmanned aerial vehicles to carry out attacks.

Israel is a world leader in UAV technology. But until Wednesday, the military censor barred official confirmation of the use of attack drones.

In a statement, the censor’s office said that after a lengthy review, it had concluded that acknowledging the use of the weapons was not a security risk.

“There is no prohibition on publishing the use of attack drones as part of the Israeli military’s operational activity,” it said.

Israel has used drones to attack targets in Gaza for well over a decade, with human rights groups and international media reporting on the practice. Experts say the weapons can be identified based on the explosions, which are much smaller than airstrikes carried out by warplanes, and the buzzing sound of the unmanned aircraft flying overhead.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s ...
  2. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  3. Secret Service turns over single ...
  4. Biden tests positive for COVID-19
  5. Here are the key Senate Republican ...
  6. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  7. Why put solar panels on the surface ...
  8. Webb telescope suffered ...
  9. Jan. 6 panel to show outtakes from ...
  10. House passes bill to protect access ...
  11. Prosecutors rest their case against ...
  12. Bannon will not present a defense ...
  13. House committee advances bill to ban ...
  14. Clarence Thomas opinion sparks House ...
  15. Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection ...
  16. Chris Cuomo to sit for first ...
  17. Ocasio-Cortez pushes back on claims ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
Load more

Video

See all Video