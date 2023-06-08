trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Israel demolishes home of Palestinian suspect in Jerusalem attacks that killed 2

by AP - 06/08/23 2:20 AM ET
by AP - 06/08/23 2:20 AM ET

JERUSALEM (AP) —

The Israeli army said on Thursday that it demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian involved in twin bombings in Jerusalem that killed two and wounded at least 18 others in November.

Israeli authorities arrested Islam Faroukh in December on suspicion of carrying out the bombings, part of a more than year-long surge in violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The army released video footage showing troops closing off the area and carrying out small controlled explosions, destroying an apartment in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah early on Tuesday.

The army said people threw rocks and fire bombs at troops, who returned fire. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported one Palestinian was moderately wounded by Israeli gunfire and treated at a local hospital.

Israel demolishes the homes of attackers in an attempt to deter others, a tactic critics say amounts to collective punishment.

The attack in November came after months of relentless violence in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly raids in response to Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and Gaza. The Palestinians seek the territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  2. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  3. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  4. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  5. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  6. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  7. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  8. The Memo: CNN drama shows network lacks solution to Trump dilemma
  9. The Kakhovka Dam’s destruction shows a Russian military on its back foot 
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — House Freedom Caucus forces stalemate
  11. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  12. Harlan Crow’s Senate rejection could force the Supreme Court to address ethics
  13. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  14. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  15. GOP chairman pushes back FBI director contempt vote after full panel gets ...
  16. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  17. Debt deal strikes blow to housing affordability
  18. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video