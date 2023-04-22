trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Israelis protest legal changes before nation’s 75th birthday

by AP - 04/22/23 1:29 PM ET
by AP - 04/22/23 1:29 PM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters flocked to Tel Aviv and cities across Israel on Saturday to vent their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and its divisive plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

The mass protest — which has raged weekly since the start of the year — comes just ahead of Israel’s landmark 75th anniversary celebration. The holiday honoring Israel’s founding in 1948, typically meant to be a display of national unity, has been marred by one of Israel’s gravest crises in its history. Plans by Netanyahu’s government to weaken the Supreme Court have outraged Israelis who see it as an assault on their country’s system of checks and balances and a threat to its very democracy.

“This is not about so-called judicial reform, it’s about democracy,” said Sheila Katz, head of the National Council of Jewish Women, from the rally in central Tel Aviv — a sea of blue-and-white national flags. “In order for your sacred courts to protect the rights of all people, they must remain independent from politics.”

Crowds of Israelis held signs marked with 75 for Israel’s birthday and banners with the words “Crime Minister” overlaid on Netanyahu’s face.

The protests have galvanized people across Israeli society. Thousands of officers in elite reserve units of the military have said they will refuse to report for duty. High-tech business leaders and the security establishment have come out against the proposal. Trade unions have called for a general strike.

President Biden, the leader of Israel’s most crucial ally, has even publicly rebuffed Netanyahu, telling him that he “cannot continue down this road.”

Furious public protests last month brought Israeli cities to a standstill and threatened to shut down the economy, compelling Netanyahu to delay the plan in hopes of finding a compromise.

But protesters have been undeterred. Crowds of Israelis chanting “Shame!” have flooded the streets in the weeks after Netanyahu backed down, demanding that the overhaul be scrapped altogether.

The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his partners in Israel’s most hardline coalition in its history the final say in appointing the nation’s judges. It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  2. House GOP, Bragg reach agreement for ex-prosecutor to testify in Trump ...
  3. Progressive Democrat brings pitch to rural America
  4. Alabama secretary of early childhood education forced out over ...
  5. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  6. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  7. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  8. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  9. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  10. California man who was exonerated after 20 years in prison launches bid for ...
  11. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  12. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  13. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  14. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  15. Leading anti-abortion group calls Trump’s position unacceptable
  16. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  17. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  18. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
Load more

Video

See all Video