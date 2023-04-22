trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Japan gets ready to shoot down N. Korea spy satellite debris

by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 04/22/23 5:33 AM ET
by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 04/22/23 5:33 AM ET
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has completed the development of its first military spy satellite and ordered officials to go ahead with its launch as planned, state media reported Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has completed the development of its first military spy satellite and ordered officials to go ahead with…

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense chief on Saturday ordered troops to activate missile interceptors and get ready to shoot down fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on the Japanese territory.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said earlier this week that its first military spy satellite that will be launched at an unspecified date.

North Korea has test-fired about 100 missiles since early last year, saying it was responding to joint U.S.-South Korean military drills that it calls an invasion rehearsal. Several of the missiles flew over Japan or landed off the northern Japanese coast.

Last week, North Korea test-launched a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Saturday instructed troops to ready PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles in southwestern Japan, including Okinawa and nearby islands, in an area believed to be under a flight path of a North Korean rocket that will carry the satellite.

He also ordered the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 ship-to-air missiles to coastal waters, according to a ministry statement.

“We are making the necessary preparation because of a possibility of issuing an order to destroy ballistic missiles and other objects,” the ministry said.

An order to fire missiles has to be approved by the prime minister.

North Korea is expected to carry out more weapons tests as the United States and South Korea continue their joint air exercise into next week.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  2. Progressive Democrat brings pitch to rural America
  3. House GOP, Bragg reach agreement for ex-prosecutor to testify in Trump ...
  4. Alabama secretary of early childhood education forced out over ...
  5. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  6. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  7. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  8. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  9. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  10. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  11. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  12. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  13. California man who was exonerated after 20 years in prison launches bid for ...
  14. Leading anti-abortion group calls Trump’s position unacceptable
  15. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  16. Will RFK Jr. replicate Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign of 1976?
  17. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  18. NAACP sues over Mississippi legislation expanding state power in Jackson
Load more

Video

See all Video