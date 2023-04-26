trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Kenya cult death toll rises to 95 as government sets curfew

by EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press - 04/26/23 1:39 PM ET
by EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press - 04/26/23 1:39 PM ET
Kenya Interior minister Kithure Kindiki, centre, in white shirt, inspects graves where victims of a Christian Cult are buried at a forest in Shakahola, outskirts of tourist town of Malindi, Coastal Kenya Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Kenya's president William Ruto said Monday that the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested on suspicion of telling his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus, is akin to terrorism (AP Photo)
Kenya Interior minister Kithure Kindiki, centre, in white shirt, inspects graves where victims of a Christian Cult are buried at a forest in Shakahola, outskirts of tourist town of Malindi, Coastal Kenya Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Kenya’s president William Ruto said Monday that the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of pastor Paul Makenzi, who…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The latest death toll in Kenya’s cult investigation has risen to 95 as the government announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the ranch owned by a pastor who is accused of ordering his followers to fast to death.

Journalists and human rights activists on Wednesday were barred from accessing the 800-acre (320-hectare) ranch, which has been declared a “disturbed area and an operation zone.”

Pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested for allegedly directing his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus, remains in police custody until at least May 2. He heads the Good News International Church.

Police say they took 22 people into custody during Wednesday’s search and rescue operation. Authorities have rescued 34 people from the property, which is near the town of Malindi, since police raided the ranch earlier this month.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said that 314 is the latest missing persons figure. Movement will now be restricted on the ranch for 30 days.

“Curfew orders have also been declared and Gazetted within the said area between 1800 hours in the evening up to and until 0600 hours in the morning for 30 days,” Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said in a statement.

Human rights activists have questioned the move to bar them from accessing the ranch where the police have been conducting search and rescue operations alongside exhumations.

“We are the ones who highlighted this case. Why are we being left out now?” activist Victor Kaudo said.

It is unclear why the bodies exhumed on Wednesday were the lowest number since the operation started on Friday.

The director of public prosecutions, Noordin Haji, on Wednesday directed investigating officers to identify the assets of the suspects for purposes of preservation, confiscation and forfeiture in accordance with the law.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump legal team asks House Intel for 'legislative solution' amid Mar-a-Lago ...
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  8. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  11. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  12. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  13. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  14. Dwyane Wade says his family left Florida because they ‘would not be ...
  15. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  16. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  17. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  18. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
Load more

Video

See all Video