trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Knife attacker kills 1, wounds 5 at German asylum shelter

by The Associated Press - 06/27/22 2:43 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A knife-wielding attacker stabbed several people in a shelter for asylum-seekers in southern Germany, killing one man and wounding at least five people, German news agency dpa reported Monday.

The attacker, reportedly a resident of the shelter, is said to have knocked on the doors of the rooms of the building in Kressbronn, on Lake Constance, on Sunday evening. When residents opened, he stabbed them, dpa reported.

One man died of his injuries right away, one seriously injured man was flown to a hospital, and four other injured people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It was not immediately clear whether other people were also wounded.

Police officers detained a 31-year-old man, whose name was not given in line with German privacy policy, in front of the asylum-seekers’ shelter. Forensic specialists were investigating the scene on Monday morning.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Five under-the-radar Democrats who ...
  2. Clarence Thomas signals interest in ...
  3. Supreme Court sides with high school ...
  4. DeSantis builds national profile out ...
  5. Democrats more likely to vote in ...
  6. $8.1B in student loan relief has been ...
  7. What’s in the Senate’s 80-page ...
  8. Ocasio-Cortez says conservative ...
  9. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  10. Juan Williams: Hillary Clinton can ...
  11. Doctors who perform abortions will be ...
  12. Prosecuting Trump will ruin our ...
  13. Graham: Alito ‘set the right ...
  14. Thomas opinion strikes fear in ...
  15. Trump vs. DeSantis, by the numbers
  16. Next big fight looms over abortion ...
  17. South Dakota governor says she will ...
  18. These companies will cover abortion ...
Load more

Video

See all Video