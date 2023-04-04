trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Lawyers meet with jailed American reporter in Moscow prison

by The Associated Press - 04/04/23 4:49 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 04/04/23 4:49 PM ET
FILE A general view of the pre-trial detention center “Lefortovo” in Moscow on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2000. Russia’s security service has arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges. At a hearing Thursday, March 30, 2023, a Moscow court quickly ruled that Evan Gershkovich would be kept behind bars pending the…

Lawyers representing an American reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges met with him in a Moscow prison on Tuesday for the first time since his detention last week and said “his health is good,” according to his employer, The Wall Street Journal.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was arrested Thursday in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained on espionage accusations. The Journal has denied the charges.

“Evan’s health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release,” the Journal’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, said in a note to the newsroom Tuesday. She said the paper was encouraged by the visit.

Gershkowich’s family, she said, “are relieved to know we finally have contact with Evan.”

The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation. Moscow’s Lefortovsky District court said Monday that it had received an appeal against Gershkovich’s arrest filed by his defense, according to Russian news agencies. No date for a hearing on the appeal has been set.

Gershkovich is in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. A Russian state prison monitor said Monday that Gershkovich was in a quarantine cell while undergoing medical checks, was reading a book from the prison library, and had access to a TV, radio and refrigerator. The prison monitor, Alexei Melnikov, didn’t say when he saw Gershkovich, but said he was cheerful. That report couldn’t be independently verified.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, of FSB, the top successor to the Soviet-era KGB, accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the Biden administration was pressing hard for Gershkovich’s release. “It’s got attention all the way up to the Oval Office in terms of how we can get him home,” Kirby told reporters in Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart Sunday — during a rare phone call between the diplomats since the start of the Ukraine war — to release Gershkovich immediately, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  2. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  3. Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
  4. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  5. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  6. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  9. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  10. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  11. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  12. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  13. Trump’s criminal court proceedings must be televised
  14. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  15. Regulators crack down on Medicare Advantage charges
  16. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  17. Protests outside Manhattan courthouse paired Trump revelry with scorn
  18. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
Load more

Video

See all Video