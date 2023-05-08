trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Macron leads ceremony marking end of WWII in Europe

by AP - 05/08/23 10:52 AM ET
by AP - 05/08/23 10:52 AM ET
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during ceremonies marking Victory Day, Monday, May 8, 2023 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron presides over ceremonies in Paris and Lyon celebrating victory over the Nazis and commemorating victims of the Holocaust and French resistance fighters in World War II. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during ceremonies marking Victory Day, Monday, May 8, 2023 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron presides over ceremonies in Paris and Lyon celebrating victory over the Nazis and commemorating victims of the Holocaust and French resistance fighters in World War II. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron led the traditional ceremony on Paris’ Champs-Elysees Monday, commemorating the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

Flanked by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe monument. A brass band played the Marseillaise.

To limit disruptions amid ongoing opposition to Macron and his contested pension reforms, police banned gatherings around the area of the ceremony in the French capital, and in Lyon where the president traveled later in the day.

In Lyon, several streets were closed to traffic, some parking was prohibited and public transport disrupted.

Authorities are being vigilant to ensure that a “casserolade” or the loud banging of pots and pans in protest will not distract from the memorial ceremonies.

In Lyon, Macron paid to the French Resistance movement and one of its leaders, Jean Moulin. Macron visited Montluc prison, where Moulin was detained and tortured by the Gestapo.

Unions called for protests in some authorized zones of Lyon, where the sound of clanking pots and pans echoed despite police restrictions. Authorities dispersed the rowdiest elements of the protest with tear gas.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  3. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  4. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  5. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  6. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  7. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  8. Texas panel advances bill raising minimum age to buy semiautomatic rifles after ...
  9. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  10. DeSantis says Trump deploying ‘Democrat attacks’ on Social ...
  11. Robert Kennedy Jr. sees ‘overwhelming evidence’ CIA involved in JFK ...
  12. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  13. Musk announces Twitter purge of inactive accounts
  14. Marjorie Taylor Greene renews call for public release of Jan. 6 tapes
  15. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  16. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  17. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  18. Closing arguments begin in E. Jean Carroll case: ‘Trump is a witness against ...
Load more

Video

See all Video