trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Mali’s military junta holds referendum on new constitution that it calls a step toward new elections

by BABA AHMED, Associated Press - 06/18/23 7:00 AM ET
by BABA AHMED, Associated Press - 06/18/23 7:00 AM ET

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian voters cast ballots on a new draft constitution Sunday in a referendum that the country’s coup leader says will pave the way toward holding new elections in 2024, but that critics have called a delaying tactic for him to extend his time in power.

In a message broadcast on state television on the eve of the vote, Col. Assimi Goita told Malians that the proposed draft constitution “provides for a better-organized executive power, while maintaining the necessary balance with the legislative power.”

However, Imam Mahmoud Dicko, an opponent of the military junta, invited his supporters to a large hall in Bamako on Friday to ask them to vote against it.

“In our country today, can we speak of justice, democracy, human rights, the rule of law? What kind of democracy are we talking about? Where is it? What rule of law is there in a country where justice is used by the military to repress people? That’s the reality of this country today,” said Dicko, a one-time junta supporter who led the movement calling for the departure of democratically elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita before he was ousted in 2020.

Malians who voted Sunday said they hoped the constitution’s approval would be a step in the right direction for a country mired by Islamic extremist violence for a decade.

“I voted so that this new constitution would bring us peace and stability,” said Moctar Diallo, a retired driver in Kalasoribougou. “We are in a situation where only the new decisions can bring us peace.”

The proposed draft constitution creates a two-chamber parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate; until now the country has only had a National Assembly. The draft also consolidates the position of the President of Mali, a move that has drawn much political debate.

The current constitution, dating from 1992, states that “the government determines and conducts the policy of the nation.” In the new constitution, the government “conducts the policy of the nation determined by the president.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  2. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  3. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  4. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  5. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  6. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  7. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  8. George Conway says there is a ‘substantial possibility’ Trump will go to ...
  9. Abbott signs bill to bar diversity, equity and inclusion offices from Texas ...
  10. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  11. The GOP’s ‘pardon me’ primary
  12. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen denied bid for early release from probation
  13. Trump claims Biden pressed DOJ to create ‘fake indictment’ in latest attack
  14. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  15. Juneteenth at year two marked by commercial, political challenges
  16. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  17. African leaders issue plea to Putin: ‘We would like this war to be ended’
  18. More Republicans want to take the fight to Mexico’s cartels. Experts say ...
Load more

Video

See all Video