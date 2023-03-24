trending:

AP International

Man drives into pedestrians inside German airport garage

by AP - 03/24/23 8:09 AM ET
BERLIN (AP) — A motorist drove into several pedestrians Friday in a parking garage at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany and injured some of them slightly, police said.

A man allegedly drove straight at people inside the garage, but most were able to avoid him, German news agency dpa reported.

No one’s life was in danger, police said, and the injuries were considered mostly minor. The man also drove into several cars, dpa said.

The 57-year-old driver was detained and taken to the hospital. Police said there were indications he had mental health issues.

Two police officers also received slight injuries when the suspect alleged resisted his detention.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

