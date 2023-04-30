trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Man kills 3, self, in dispute among Portuguese pigeon racers

by AP - 04/30/23 9:36 AM ET
by AP - 04/30/23 9:36 AM ET

MADRID (AP) — A man fatally shot three people before turning his gun on himself, Portuguese police said Sunday, in what local media described as a dispute among rival pigeon racers.

Andreia Gonçalves, police commissioner in the city of Setubal, south of Lisbon, described a dispute between four men aged between 30 and 60, and said one of them had killed the others before shooting himself.

She described the deaths as “an isolated situation” related to an unresolved issue between the men.

The four dead individuals were participating in a pigeon race, Portuguese media reported from the scene, and their disagreement also centered on an illegal vegetable garden.

Portugal has restrictive gun laws but firearms are legal for hunting. Of the 80 or so annual homicides that Portugal has registered on average since 2015, around a fifth are committed with firearms, according to police statistics.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  4. Ted Cruz decries ‘political smear job’ against Clarence Thomas for ethics ...
  5. Scalise: Americans expect Biden to ‘sit in a room with Speaker McCarthy and ...
  6. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  7. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  8. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  9. FBI, local authorities offer $80,000 reward for arrest of Texas mass shooting ...
  10. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  11. Cohn says First Republic sale ‘will be a much faster process’ than Silicon ...
  12. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  13. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  14. Why did First Republic collapse? A guide to the latest banking crisis
  15. The Memo: Culture war’s frontlines are drawn in the states
  16. GOP presidential contenders knock DeSantis over Disney
  17. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  18. GOP furious at VA claiming debt bill cuts veteran benefits: ‘Shamelessly ...
Load more

Video

See all Video