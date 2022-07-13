trending:

AP International

Man who placed explosive in Warsaw probed for terrorism

by The Associated Press - 07/13/22 8:46 AM ET

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland’s capital said Wednesday that a 31-year-old man is facing allegations of having posed a threat to the life and health of many people in Warsaw with the use of an artillery shell that he possessed illegally.

Poland’s top National Prosecutor’s Office said it was treating the case as an act of terrorism because the treat was posed to a large number of people and involved an explosive.

The man, identified only as Lukasz K., was questioned Wednesday and could face up to eight years in prison. Additionally, he faces allegations of illegal possession of a 80 mm artillery shell.

He allegedly placed the projectile in a busy street in downtown Warsaw on Monday as a rally attended by over 300 people was being held.

Prosecutors want him to remain under arrest during the investigation. No one was reported injured, and the object did not explode.

Due to the weight of the potential changes, the National Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation from regional prosecutors.

